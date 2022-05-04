Facts

10:58 04.05.2022

Two rockets hit railway infrastructure of Kirovohrad region, there are dead, wounded - South Operational Command

Two enemy missiles fired from the Caspian direction hit the railway infrastructure of Kirovohrad region, there are dead and wounded, three more missiles fired at Odesa region were shot down by air defense forces, Odesa City Council reports with reference to the South Operational Command.

"The enemy carried out another missile attack on several regions of Ukraine. In the southern direction, in the area of our responsibility, these are, in particular, Odesa region and Kirovohrad region. Two missiles fired from the Caspian direction hit the railway infrastructure of Kirovohrad region, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," the Telegram channel said.

In addition, three more missiles aimed at Odesa region were shot down by air defense forces.

