Grossi counts on early meeting with Russian reps on IAEA access to ZNPP

The need to get IAEA inspectors access to the Zaporizhia NPP was announced by its Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, he is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on this issue, but there is no progress yet.

In an interview with Associated Press, Grossi explained that the IAEA needs access to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine so that its inspectors can, among other things, re-establish communications with the UN agency's headquarters in Vienna. This requires the help of both Russia and Ukraine. The Zaporizhia NPP also needs to be repaired, and this is not happening at all.

So this is an unresolved issue... At the time of our conversation, I do not see any movement in this direction, the IAEA head complained.

Grossi stressed that he would soon hold talks with the Russian side.

Speaking of talks with Ukraine on the issue, he said: I had a lengthy conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky the night before, and this topic will still require consultations.

At present, ZNPP is under the control of the Russian invaders.