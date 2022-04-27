Facts

19:23 27.04.2022

Switzerland bans coal imports from Russia following EU

1 min read
Switzerland bans coal imports from Russia following EU

Swiss authorities are imposing a ban on coal imports from Russia following a similar decision by the European Union, the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.

"The new measures include far-reaching sanctions on goods, including a ban on imports of lignite and coal as well as on goods that are important sources of revenue for Russia (e.g. timber, cement, seafood, caviar)," the statement said.

"In addition, there are export bans on goods that can help strengthen Russia's industrial capacities (e.g. industrial robots or certain chemical products)," the document said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU suspends import duties for Ukraine

SBI searches relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak in Lviv region

Zelensky receives invitation to G-20 summit

Time of meeting of presidents of Ukraine, Russia, its context not yet determined - Podoliak

Poland ready to accept wounded residents of Mariupol for treatment

LATEST

Yermak presents to ambassadors of foreign states action plan to strengthen sanctions against Russia

Slovak PM proposes to permanently cancel import duties on Ukrainian exports to EU

Russia excluded from participation in World Tourism Organization

Grossi counts on early meeting with Russian reps on IAEA access to ZNPP

Speakers of parliaments of Romania, Northern Macedonia and Switzerland visit Hostomel, Irpin

UN Secretary General arrives in Ukraine

New ReInform state news agency launched - Ministry of Reintegration

EU suspends import duties for Ukraine

Health Ministry will continue to insist on withdrawal of intl pharmaceutical companies from Russian market

Starlink Ukraine registered in Ukraine as rep office of SpaceX

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD