Facts

10:08 26.04.2022

Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

The aggressor continues offensive operations in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensure a land corridor between the territories and the occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

On Volyn, Polissia and Seversk directions, the enemy did not carry out offensive movements.

In Slobozhansky direction, the enemy partially blockaded the city of Kharkiv and fired at units of Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities. The occupiers are trying to advance in the direction of Zavody settlement. Fighting continues.

In Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, the occupiers exert fire influence on the positions of Ukrainian troops using mortars, cannon artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of collision.

In Severodonetsk direction, hostilities are underway in the area of Rubizhne.

On Popasna direction, the enemy is trying to take possession of Popasna, military operations are being carried out.

In Avdiyivka direction, the aggressor is trying to conduct offensive operations, but has no success.

In Kurakhove direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of Novomykhailivka and Maryiynka, but failed.

In Zaporizhia direction, the enemy continues fighting and offensive military operations in the direction of Trudoliubivka.

The aggressor continues to exert a massive fire impact and blocks Ukrainian units in the area of Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the enemy makes single shelling of Ukrainian units, reconnaissance activity was recorded in the area of administrative border of Mykolaiv region.

"In the area of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of enemy personnel (more than 70 people were killed). The exact number of dead is being specified. Also, the occupier's units suffered losses in personnel in the area of the settlements of Novodmytrivka and Bilousove," the General Staff reported.

