Ten Ukrainian soldiers, nine civilians released as part of prisoner exchange on Thursday – Vereschuk

Ten Ukrainian servicemen and nine civilians were released from Russian captivity on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. Today we are returning home 19 people, of which ten are servicemen (including two officers) and nine civilians. This time there are wounded among the released, and this is very important. Now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation," Vereschuk said in Telegram.