Facts

15:40 21.04.2022

Ten Ukrainian soldiers, nine civilians released as part of prisoner exchange on Thursday – Vereschuk

1 min read
Ten Ukrainian soldiers, nine civilians released as part of prisoner exchange on Thursday – Vereschuk

Ten Ukrainian servicemen and nine civilians were released from Russian captivity on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. Today we are returning home 19 people, of which ten are servicemen (including two officers) and nine civilians. This time there are wounded among the released, and this is very important. Now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation," Vereschuk said in Telegram.

Tags: #prisoners #exchange
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:12 19.04.2022
Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

15:18 14.04.2022
There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

10:55 14.04.2022
Negotiations on exchange of 169 National Guardsmen, captured at Chornobyl NPP, underway

Negotiations on exchange of 169 National Guardsmen, captured at Chornobyl NPP, underway

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

14:56 02.04.2022
Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

20:49 25.03.2022
Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

10:02 25.03.2022
Ukrainians rescued from captivity of Russian invaders report mass cases of torture - Vereschuk

Ukrainians rescued from captivity of Russian invaders report mass cases of torture - Vereschuk

17:13 24.03.2022
Ukraine, Russia hold first full-fledged POW exchange – Vereschuk

Ukraine, Russia hold first full-fledged POW exchange – Vereschuk

16:18 22.03.2022
Ukrainian military captures head of information and mental countermeasures group of Russian army – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian military captures head of information and mental countermeasures group of Russian army – Ministry of Defense

10:01 21.03.2022
Rada proposes to specify legal status of prisoners of war - draft law

Rada proposes to specify legal status of prisoners of war - draft law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

LATEST

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

Denmark to allocate about $90 mln for weapons for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD