In Irpin, 2 occupiers from enemy reconnaissance group detained, 7 more people being sought - Bucha City Council

On Wednesday, April 20, two occupiers from a sabotage and reconnaissance group were detained in Irpin (Kyiv region), another seven people are being sought. It is also known about three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the area, the city council of Bucha reported.

"Today, two people from the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the invaders were detained in Irpin. Another seven members of the reconnaissance group are moving! According to information, there are three more sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the district, the number of people is unknown!" the message of the city council on the Facebook page on Wednesday evening said, citing the volunteers.

The information emphasizes that the purpose of the groups is the abduction of servicemen (officer category).

"Be careful! Report any information by calling the operational line, which operates around the clock: (096) 004 21 88," Bucha City Council said.