10:09 20.04.2022

Weapons supplied by partners to save lives of thousands of people – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the weapons that will be supplied to Ukraine by its Western partners on time will save the lives of thousands of people.

As the Head of state noted, almost the entire combat-ready part of the Russian army is now concentrated on the territory of Ukraine and in the border areas of Russia.

"They drove against Ukraine almost everyone and almost everything that can fight us. Therefore, in this confrontation, in this defense, before the eyes of the whole world, we are really opposing the army, which was considered the second or third in power. And the way our Armed Forces are holding on, the way our entire nation is boldly defending itself shows that the Ukrainian army has long deserved to be higher than the Russian one in global rankings," Zelesnky said in his video address on Tuesday evening.

According to him, if Ukraine had access to all the weapons it needs, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war. "Would have already restored peace and liberated our territory from the occupiers. Because the superiority of the Ukrainian military in tactics and wisdom is quite obvious, " he said.

That is why, the president added, that in literally every contact with the leaders of the democratic world, in all negotiations, in all interviews he says that "it is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing somewhere for years."

"If they have the weapons that Ukraine needs here, needs now, if they have the ammunition that we need here and now, it is their moral duty first of all to help protect freedom. Help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians. If we had received what we are getting now in the first week of the war [weapons], the benefit for Ukraine and for freedom in Europe would be greater, I am sure. And if we get what some partners plan to hand over to Ukraine in the coming weeks right now, it will save the lives of thousands of people," Zelensky said.

"I hope that the partners will hear this thesis and understand that every day matters. Any delay in helping Ukraine gives the occupiers an opportunity to kill more Ukrainians," the president added.

