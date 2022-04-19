Facts

09:49 19.04.2022

No agreed humanitarian corridors for evacuation of population on April 19 – Vereschuk

1 min read
On Tuesday, April 19, the agreed humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will not open, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

"Intense shelling in Donbas continues. On Mariupol: the Russians refuse to provide a corridor for civilians to exit in the direction of Berdyansk," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

Also complex negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in Kherson and Kharkiv regions continue, she said.

