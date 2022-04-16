Facts

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

The enemy launched air and missile strikes on infrastructure facilities and residential areas with the involvement of air and sea components, the regrouping and concentration of the occupying troops continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to available information, the military registration and enlistment offices of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia are agitating those in the reserve who are liable for military service to sign short-term contracts for a period of three months to one year," the General Staff said in its evening report on Facebook on Saturday.

It is also reported that due to the conduct of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the rotation of units of the 68th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District in the Syrian Arab Republic has been postponed.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions. During the regrouping of troops, the movement of units of the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade of the Russia armed forces was recorded by rail from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure from the territory of Belarus remains.

In Siversk direction, the enemy is completing the regrouping of the troops of the central military district. It is not ruled out that the occupiers will continue to carry out missile strikes and artillery shelling from the territory of Russia against the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

In Slobozhansk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on regrouping, strengthening the grouping of their troops and continuing to hold positions in Kharkiv region.

In Izium direction, the main efforts of the invaders are concentrated on holding occupied lines and positions in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Sukha, Kamianka, Sulyhivka, Brazhkivka, Mala Komyshuvakha and Andriyivka.

After the creation of the strike force and the formation of reserves, the enemy will try to restore the offensive in the direction of Barvinkove ​​and Sloviansk.

In Donetsk and Tavriysk directions, the occupiers are trying to exercise fire influence and conduct assault operations in most directions. The enemy strengthened the grouping of troops by moving individual units of the Central Military District from the territory of the Belgorod region to Svatove area (Luhansk region).

The General Staff said the enemy is likely to continue assault operations along the entire line of confrontation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Concentrate efforts on capturing the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, the city of Mariupol, as well as access to the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar and Maryinka.

At the same time, there is a decrease in the level of the moral and psychological state of the units of the first Army Corps operating in Donetsk direction. This is due to the large losses of units, the replenishment of which occurred at the expense of the mobilized.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, the main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attempts to establish complete control over the territory of Kherson region and hold their positions. In Kherson, distribution of campaign leaflets by the Russian occupation administration with calls for peaceful coexistence with the occupiers was revealed. At the same time, the intimidation and terror of the civilian population continues.

"According to the available information, the probability of involving the operational group of Russian troops in Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in armed aggression against Ukraine remains low," the General Staff said.

