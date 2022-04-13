Facts

15:45 13.04.2022

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

The Russian occupiers in Ukraine are placing equipment and manpower directly in residential areas, on the premises of agricultural enterprises, energy and social infrastructure facilities, thereby disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law.

Continued violations of the customs of war by the troops of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the invasion of Ukraine are reported in a summary on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) on Wednesday.

"Thus, in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the occupiers use the premises of agricultural enterprises, energy and social infrastructure facilities, the central areas of settlements. There have been cases of the enemy conducting combat operations in civilian clothing," the General Staff report stated.

