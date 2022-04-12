Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

The Russian army has lost 19,500 personnel, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the entire war in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 12 approximately amounted to: personnel of about 19,600 people, tanks ‒ 732 units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 1,946 units, artillery systems – 349 units, MLRS - 111 units, air defense equipment - 63 units, aircraft – 157 units, helicopters – 140 units, automotive equipment – 1,406 units, ships/boats - seven units, fuel tanks - 76, operational-tactical level UAVs – 124, 25 units of special equipment, four launchers," reads a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

It notes that the data is being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of the fighting.