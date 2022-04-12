Facts

09:30 12.04.2022

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

1 min read
Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

The Russian army has lost 19,500 personnel, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the entire war in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 12 approximately amounted to: personnel of about 19,600 people, tanks ‒ 732 units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 1,946 units, artillery systems – 349 units, MLRS - 111 units, air defense equipment - 63 units, aircraft – 157 units, helicopters – 140 units, automotive equipment – 1,406 units, ships/boats - seven units, fuel tanks - 76, operational-tactical level UAVs – 124, 25 units of special equipment, four launchers," reads a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

It notes that the data is being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of the fighting.

Tags: #war #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 12.04.2022
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

13:51 10.04.2022
In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

12:16 10.04.2022
Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

11:57 10.04.2022
From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

11:55 10.04.2022
Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

20:34 08.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

20:33 08.04.2022
There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

There are dead and wounded due to night missile strike on Krasnosilka village – Regional Military Administration

19:51 08.04.2022
Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

19:43 08.04.2022
Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Biden thanks Slovakia for supplying air defense system Ukraine, promises new advanced weapons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

LATEST

All perpetrators, accomplices of atrocities committed by Russian army in Ukraine must be brought to international justice - Prime Minister of Lithuania

Ukrainian military destroy Russian aircraft, two helicopters, four drones in one day

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

In Dnipropetrovsk region shell hits mill, no casualties

Some 186 children killed, 344 injured due to Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky: We take seriously statements by occupiers about possible use of chemical weapons

Zelensky: mining Ukrainian territory is conscious crime of Russian troops

UK with partners verifying details of chemical attack on Mariupol – UK foreign minister

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

Disguised Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region try to attack AFU positions - South task force command

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD