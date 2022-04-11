Some 92 invaders, tank, helicopter destroyed in battles in Ukraine's east on Monday – Skhid (East) task force

Ukrainian servicemen destroyed 92 invaders and military equipment during the fighting in the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force on Monday.

"Our artillery inflicted fire damage on the accumulation of personnel and equipment. During the fighting, our military destroyed: some 92 personnel, one tanks, three armored personnel carriers/infantry fighting vehicles, three artillery systems, some 24 AT, one helicopter, three UAVs," the Skhid task force said on Facebook.

In turn, the occupying troops made one attack. "Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor," the task force said.