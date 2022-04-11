Facts

14:46 11.04.2022

MPs propose to consider February 19, 2014 as start of temporary occupation of Ukraine’s territories by Russia

MPs propose to consider February 19, 2014 as start of temporary occupation of Ukraine's territories by Russia

MPs propose to consider the beginning of the temporary occupation of the territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on February 19, 2014 - from the date of the seizure of certain oil and gas production facilities within the continental shelf of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Corresponding bill No. 7270 "On amendments to some laws on the regulation of the legal regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, the parliament's website reports.

The authors of the bill propose to consider February 19, 2014 the date of the beginning of the temporary occupation of certain territories by the Russian Federation Ukraine. The bill clarifies that it is about individual oil and gas production facilities within the continental shelf of Ukraine (the list of such facilities is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine). The norm on the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol from February 20, 2014, as stipulated by the current law, remains in force. According to the bill, certain territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been occupied by the Russian Federation since April 7, 2014.

The MPs also propose to supplement the law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legal regime in the temporarily occupied Territory of Ukraine" with a new article - "Goals of state policy in the temporarily occupied territory". Among these goals are: de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territory; ensuring the protection of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of individuals and legal entities to the extent provided for by law; ensuring the independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The bill notes that the legal basis for repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine is its Constitution, legislation and Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Article 51 of the UN Charter provides that this Charter in no way affects the inalienable right to individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs on a member of the Organization, until the Security Council takes the measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.

