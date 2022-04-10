Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

The Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, some 722 tanks and some 1,911 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 10 were approximately: about 19,300 people of personnel, some 722 tanks, some 1,911 armored vehicles, some 342 artillery systems, some 108 units of MLRS, some 55 units of air defense systems, 152 units of aircraft, 137 units of helicopters, some 1,384 units of automotive equipment, seven ships/boats, some 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, some 112 operational-tactical level UAVs, some 25 special equipment and four OTRK / TRK launchers," the AFU said on Facebook on Sunday.

It notes that the data is being updated. Counting is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

