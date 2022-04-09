Facts

14:19 09.04.2022

Zelensky holds meeting with govt members, Armed Forces leaders, law enforcement agencies, NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a daily conference call with members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement agencies and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

According to the President’s Office of Ukraine, the head of state was informed about the implementation of agreements with foreign leaders on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"The participants of the meeting discussed the state of readiness of the army to perform current tasks to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message says.

Information on intelligence data and analysis of the situation from the NSDC was also heard.

