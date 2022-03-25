Italian court frees producer Lavrenchuk

The court of Naples has issued a decision to release a citizen of Ukraine, Yevhen Lavrenchuk, who was illegally detained in Naples in December 2021 at the request of Russia for his extradition, recognizing the charges against him by the Russian Federation as fabricated, and the motives for persecution as political, Liudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, said.

"The decision was the result of an appeal initiated by me from the National Police of Ukraine to Interpol about Russia's misuse of information in the Interpol information system. As a result of this appeal, information regarding citizen of Ukraine Yevhen Lavrenchuk, which was processed in Interpol records at the request of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in the Russian Federation, was deleted from for their inconsistency with the provisions of Article 3 of the Interpol Charter, according to which it is strictly forbidden to carry out any intervention or activity of a military, religious or racial nature," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to her, in turn, the court of Naples put an end to this process and released Lavrenchuk.

Denisova expressed her gratitude to Minister of Justice of Italy Marta Cartabia, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the consular service of Ukraine in Italy.