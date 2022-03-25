Facts

14:05 25.03.2022

Italian court frees producer Lavrenchuk

2 min read
Italian court frees producer Lavrenchuk

The court of Naples has issued a decision to release a citizen of Ukraine, Yevhen Lavrenchuk, who was illegally detained in Naples in December 2021 at the request of Russia for his extradition, recognizing the charges against him by the Russian Federation as fabricated, and the motives for persecution as political, Liudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, said.

"The decision was the result of an appeal initiated by me from the National Police of Ukraine to Interpol about Russia's misuse of information in the Interpol information system. As a result of this appeal, information regarding citizen of Ukraine Yevhen Lavrenchuk, which was processed in Interpol records at the request of the National Central Bureau of Interpol in the Russian Federation, was deleted from for their inconsistency with the provisions of Article 3 of the Interpol Charter, according to which it is strictly forbidden to carry out any intervention or activity of a military, religious or racial nature," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to her, in turn, the court of Naples put an end to this process and released Lavrenchuk.

Denisova expressed her gratitude to Minister of Justice of Italy Marta Cartabia, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the consular service of Ukraine in Italy.

Tags: #lavrenchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:33 29.01.2022
Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

20:12 04.01.2022
Theater director Lavrenchuk detained in Italy not on Interpol's 'red card', but through circular note – Ombudswoman

Theater director Lavrenchuk detained in Italy not on Interpol's 'red card', but through circular note – Ombudswoman

09:25 04.01.2022
Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples provides consular assistance to Ukrainian Lavrenchuk, detained in Italy at request of Russia - MFA

Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples provides consular assistance to Ukrainian Lavrenchuk, detained in Italy at request of Russia - MFA

12:07 17.11.2017
Smolii, Lavrenchuk considered as candidates for NBU governor post

Smolii, Lavrenchuk considered as candidates for NBU governor post

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

Some 83% of Ukrainians support Ukrainian as only state language in country - study

LATEST

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD