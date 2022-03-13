Facts

ENERGOATOM DECLARES RESUMPTION OF POWER SUPPLY TO CHORNOBYL NPP

ENERGOATOM DECLARES RESUMPTION OF POWER SUPPLY TO CHORNOBYL NPP

12:36 13.03.2022
SOME 35 PEOPLE DEAD, 134 WOUNDED AS RESULT OF SHELLING AT YAVORIVSKY TRAINING GROUND - REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

SOME 35 PEOPLE DEAD, 134 WOUNDED AS RESULT OF SHELLING AT YAVORIVSKY TRAINING GROUND - REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

15:09 12.03.2022
OCCUPANTS PREPARE TO HOLD PSEUDOREFERENDUM IN KHERSON REGION TO CREATE SO CALLED 'KHNR' - REGIONAL COUNCIL DPTY

OCCUPANTS PREPARE TO HOLD PSEUDOREFERENDUM IN KHERSON REGION TO CREATE SO CALLED 'KHNR' - REGIONAL COUNCIL DPTY

13:37 12.03.2022
COMMUNITIES ACCEPTING IDPS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM CENTER - ZELENSKY

COMMUNITIES ACCEPTING IDPS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM CENTER - ZELENSKY

13:34 12.03.2022
RADA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CANCEL VAT, EXCISE TAX ON FUEL - ZELENSKY

RADA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CANCEL VAT, EXCISE TAX ON FUEL - ZELENSKY

13:32 12.03.2022
LOSSES OF INVADERS IN UKRAINE AMAZING - ZELENSKY

LOSSES OF INVADERS IN UKRAINE AMAZING - ZELENSKY

13:26 12.03.2022
ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MELITOPOL

ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MELITOPOL

18:41 11.03.2022
BIDEN ALLOWS US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO BAN US NEW INVESTMENT IN RUSSIAN ECONOMY IF NECESSARY – DECREE

BIDEN ALLOWS US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO BAN US NEW INVESTMENT IN RUSSIAN ECONOMY IF NECESSARY – DECREE

18:36 11.03.2022
BIDEN SIGNS DECREE BANNED SUPPLY OF DOLLAR BANKNOTES TO RUSSIA - DOCUMENT

BIDEN SIGNS DECREE BANNED SUPPLY OF DOLLAR BANKNOTES TO RUSSIA - DOCUMENT

17:46 11.03.2022
G7 COUNTRIES TO STRIVE TO PREVENT RUSSIAN LOANS FROM WORLD BANK, IMF - BIDEN

G7 COUNTRIES TO STRIVE TO PREVENT RUSSIAN LOANS FROM WORLD BANK, IMF - BIDEN

17:46 11.03.2022
USA PROHIBITES SUPPLY OF LUXURY GOODS TO RUSSIA – BIDEN

USA PROHIBITES SUPPLY OF LUXURY GOODS TO RUSSIA – BIDEN

Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania coordinate steps to introduce extra tough EU sanctions against Russia

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

Some 1,600 people evacuated in Luhansk region - military administration head

Two people die from airstrike on school in Mykolaiv region - Emergency Service

Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals

Kazakhstan will send first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine weighting over 28 tonnes

Klitschko: Kyiv reserve fund increased to UAH 1.3 bln for needs of capital defense

