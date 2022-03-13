ENERGOATOM DECLARES RESUMPTION OF POWER SUPPLY TO CHORNOBYL NPP
...
...
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN
Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals
Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees
Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania coordinate steps to introduce extra tough EU sanctions against Russia
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN
Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals
Special Topics: