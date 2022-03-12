Facts

13:26 12.03.2022

ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MELITOPOL

1 min read

ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MELITOPOL

Tags: #flash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:37 12.03.2022
COMMUNITIES ACCEPTING IDPS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM CENTER - ZELENSKY

COMMUNITIES ACCEPTING IDPS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM CENTER - ZELENSKY

13:34 12.03.2022
RADA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CANCEL VAT, EXCISE TAX ON FUEL - ZELENSKY

RADA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CANCEL VAT, EXCISE TAX ON FUEL - ZELENSKY

13:32 12.03.2022
LOSSES OF INVADERS IN UKRAINE AMAZING - ZELENSKY

LOSSES OF INVADERS IN UKRAINE AMAZING - ZELENSKY

18:41 11.03.2022
BIDEN ALLOWS US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO BAN US NEW INVESTMENT IN RUSSIAN ECONOMY IF NECESSARY – DECREE

BIDEN ALLOWS US TREASURY DEPARTMENT TO BAN US NEW INVESTMENT IN RUSSIAN ECONOMY IF NECESSARY – DECREE

18:36 11.03.2022
BIDEN SIGNS DECREE BANNED SUPPLY OF DOLLAR BANKNOTES TO RUSSIA - DOCUMENT

BIDEN SIGNS DECREE BANNED SUPPLY OF DOLLAR BANKNOTES TO RUSSIA - DOCUMENT

17:46 11.03.2022
G7 COUNTRIES TO STRIVE TO PREVENT RUSSIAN LOANS FROM WORLD BANK, IMF - BIDEN

G7 COUNTRIES TO STRIVE TO PREVENT RUSSIAN LOANS FROM WORLD BANK, IMF - BIDEN

17:46 11.03.2022
USA PROHIBITES SUPPLY OF LUXURY GOODS TO RUSSIA – BIDEN

USA PROHIBITES SUPPLY OF LUXURY GOODS TO RUSSIA – BIDEN

17:41 11.03.2022
USA TO REFUSE TO IMPORT VODKA, SEAFOOD, DIAMONDS FROM RUSSIA – BIDEN

USA TO REFUSE TO IMPORT VODKA, SEAFOOD, DIAMONDS FROM RUSSIA – BIDEN

17:40 11.03.2022
G7 COUNTRIES TO TAKE ACTION TO REVOKE RUSSIA'S STATUS OF 'MOST FAVORED NATION' - BIDEN

G7 COUNTRIES TO TAKE ACTION TO REVOKE RUSSIA'S STATUS OF 'MOST FAVORED NATION' - BIDEN

16:25 11.03.2022
EU PREPARING FOURTH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA - VON DER LEYEN

EU PREPARING FOURTH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA - VON DER LEYEN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt to reimburse utility bills to budgets of communities that receive IDPs for free - Ministry of Regional Development

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

Kyiv prepares for defense, reserve of food, medicine, essential goods being created - Klitschko

Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

LATEST

Communities accepting IDPs to receive additional funds from center - Zelensky

Enterprises to be able to pay salaries from arrested accounts - Ministry of Justice

Govt to reimburse utility bills to budgets of communities that receive IDPs for free - Ministry of Regional Development

Macron, Scholz have conversation with Putin - media

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

Kyiv prepares for defense, reserve of food, medicine, essential goods being created - Klitschko

Ukraine creates national portal for documenting Russian war crimes

Open database of documentary footage of Russia's war against Ukraine being formed in Ukraine

Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD