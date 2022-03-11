EU transfers first EUR300 mln of macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak
UAH 12.5 bln already transferred to military units to pay additional remuneration to servicemen – Reznikov
Together we must stop war, humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia - Zelensky in conversation with President of Finland
Terekhov asks Kharkiv residents, whose houses without heat due to shelling, to go to bomb shelters, heated schools, kindergartens
