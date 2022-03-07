THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK
...
...
Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak
As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police
As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities
Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak
Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine
Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces
Special Topics: