19:54 07.03.2022

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

19:54 07.03.2022

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

15:20 07.03.2022
EU TO DISCUSS UKRAINE'S APPLICATION TO JOIN UNION - HEAD OF EUROPEAN COUNCIL

13:47 07.03.2022
THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA TO BEGIN AT 16:00 - PODOLIAK

20:08 06.03.2022
UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

19:03 06.03.2022
TV TOWER DAMAGED IN KHARKIV: BROADCAST IS CUT OFF – ENERGOATOM

17:46 06.03.2022
UKRAINE CALLS TO CEASE MEMBERSHIP OF RUSSIA, BELARUS IN IMF, ALL WORLD BANK ORGANIZATIONS - PM

14:32 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY TO WESTERN POLITICIANS: IF YOU NEITHER CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE, NOR GIVE US PLANES, THEN THERE IS ONE CONCLUSION - YOU ALSO WANT TO KILL UKRAINIANS VERY SLOWLY

14:18 06.03.2022
MP ILLIA KYVA IS SUSPECT, PLACED ON INTL WANTED LIST – UKRAINE'S PROSECUTOR GENERAL

12:23 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE ARE FIGHTING FOR WHERE THE BORDER WILL GO. BETWEEN LIFE AND SLAVERY

12:22 06.03.2022
BOMBING OF ODESA BEING PREPARED – ZELENSKY

12:21 06.03.2022
INVASION PREPARED CYNICALLY, IN VIOLATION OF RULES OF WARFARE – ZELENSKY

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Vereschuk: Blocking evacuation from war zones, Russia takes hostage over 2,000 foreign students

Britain, Canada, Netherlands promise to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces

Near Kyiv, 4,000 people need evacuation - adviser to interior minister

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

Interfax-Ukraine
