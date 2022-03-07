Facts

10:17 07.03.2022

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

1 min read

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba supports the initiative to create a tribunal to consider the case of the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Since now there is no clear legal instrument for us to hold Russia and its leaders accountable for committing aggression, I supported the scientific initiative - to set up a coalition of states in order to create a tribunal to consider the case of the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said in a telethon on Sunday.

He stressed that this is Nuremberg-2, when a group of countries unites and creates a tribunal with appropriate jurisdiction within the boundaries of international law.

According to him, this concept was developed by leading experts of international law.

Tags: #russia #tribunal
