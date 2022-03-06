UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions
Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM
Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia
Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions
Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building
Special Topics: