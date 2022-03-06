MP ILLIA KYVA IS SUSPECT, PLACED ON INTL WANTED LIST – UKRAINE'S PROSECUTOR GENERAL

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ
Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly
Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses
Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service
Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry
At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities
Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha
Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities
Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU
Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine
Special Topics: