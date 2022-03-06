Facts

14:18 06.03.2022

MP ILLIA KYVA IS SUSPECT, PLACED ON INTL WANTED LIST – UKRAINE'S PROSECUTOR GENERAL

0 min read

Tags: #flash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY TO WESTERN POLITICIANS: IF YOU NEITHER CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE, NOR GIVE US PLANES, THEN THERE IS ONE CONCLUSION - YOU ALSO WANT TO KILL UKRAINIANS VERY SLOWLY

ZELENSKY TO WESTERN POLITICIANS: IF YOU NEITHER CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE, NOR GIVE US PLANES, THEN THERE IS ONE CONCLUSION - YOU ALSO WANT TO KILL UKRAINIANS VERY SLOWLY

12:23 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE ARE FIGHTING FOR WHERE THE BORDER WILL GO. BETWEEN LIFE AND SLAVERY

ZELENSKY: WE ARE FIGHTING FOR WHERE THE BORDER WILL GO. BETWEEN LIFE AND SLAVERY

12:22 06.03.2022
BOMBING OF ODESA BEING PREPARED – ZELENSKY

BOMBING OF ODESA BEING PREPARED – ZELENSKY

12:21 06.03.2022
INVASION PREPARED CYNICALLY, IN VIOLATION OF RULES OF WARFARE – ZELENSKY

INVASION PREPARED CYNICALLY, IN VIOLATION OF RULES OF WARFARE – ZELENSKY

12:21 06.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE HAVE WITHSTOOD AND ALREADY UNDERSTAND HOW WE ARE GOING TO RESTORE OUR COUNTRY, WE CREATING 4 SPECIAL FUNDS FOR RECOVERY

ZELENSKY: WE HAVE WITHSTOOD AND ALREADY UNDERSTAND HOW WE ARE GOING TO RESTORE OUR COUNTRY, WE CREATING 4 SPECIAL FUNDS FOR RECOVERY

10:08 06.03.2022
EVACUATION OF PEACEFUL POPULATION BEGINS IN MARIUPOL FROM 12:00 - CITY COUNCIL

EVACUATION OF PEACEFUL POPULATION BEGINS IN MARIUPOL FROM 12:00 - CITY COUNCIL

19:02 05.03.2022
THIRD ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIAN TALKS TO BE HELD ON MONDAY - ARAKHAMIA

THIRD ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIAN TALKS TO BE HELD ON MONDAY - ARAKHAMIA

23:01 04.03.2022
ZELENSKY: WE BELIEVE NATO STATES CREATE NARRATIVE THAT CLOSING OF SKY TO PROVOKE DIRECT AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA AGAINST NATO

ZELENSKY: WE BELIEVE NATO STATES CREATE NARRATIVE THAT CLOSING OF SKY TO PROVOKE DIRECT AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA AGAINST NATO

20:22 04.03.2022
EIB APPROVES EUR 668 MLN OF EMERGENCY FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

EIB APPROVES EUR 668 MLN OF EMERGENCY FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

15:28 04.03.2022
RUSSIA'S POSITION IN NEGOTIATIONS TOUGH, BUT ZELENSKY WILL NOT MAKE ANY CONCESSIONS THAT COULD HUMILATE UKRAINIANS IN THEIR FIGHT FOR TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY – PODOLIAK

RUSSIA'S POSITION IN NEGOTIATIONS TOUGH, BUT ZELENSKY WILL NOT MAKE ANY CONCESSIONS THAT COULD HUMILATE UKRAINIANS IN THEIR FIGHT FOR TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY – PODOLIAK

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD