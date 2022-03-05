Facts

17:32 05.03.2022

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

1 min read

Invaders' armored vehicle "Tiger" was destroyed and four scouts were captured at the entrance to Mykolaiv on Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

"Mykolaiv guards, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the Russian reconnaissance group during a clash at a checkpoint at the entrance to Mykolaiv at about 11:00 on March 5. The Tiger armored car of the invaders was destroyed. The fighters managed to capture four servicemen of the Russian Federation from the reconnaissance group (including one officer). The prisoners were handed over to the SBU officers," the message says.

Tags: #russia #refugees #capture
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 05.03.2022
Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

17:40 05.03.2022
Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

17:38 05.03.2022
SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

17:26 05.03.2022
Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

17:23 05.03.2022
Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

17:02 05.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

16:38 05.03.2022
ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

16:23 05.03.2022
Association of Real Estate Specialists resettles more than 100,000 refugees since war onset

Association of Real Estate Specialists resettles more than 100,000 refugees since war onset

16:10 05.03.2022
Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

14:30 05.03.2022
Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Ukraine situation by phone – Dept of State

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Prosecutor's office opens case against traitors among police and judges of Luhansk region

No safe 'green corridor' in Energodar today – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD