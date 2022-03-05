Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Invaders' armored vehicle "Tiger" was destroyed and four scouts were captured at the entrance to Mykolaiv on Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

"Mykolaiv guards, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the Russian reconnaissance group during a clash at a checkpoint at the entrance to Mykolaiv at about 11:00 on March 5. The Tiger armored car of the invaders was destroyed. The fighters managed to capture four servicemen of the Russian Federation from the reconnaissance group (including one officer). The prisoners were handed over to the SBU officers," the message says.