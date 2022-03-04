US backbone provider disconnects Russian operators from its networks, quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services expected to deteriorate

One of the largest backbone providers of U.S. Cogent disconnects Russian operators from its networks, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The company offers operators to pick up server equipment within a month. Rostelecom, VimpelCom, MegaFon, Yandex and VK work with Cogent," he said.

Fedorov said that very soon this would lead to deterioration in the quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services.