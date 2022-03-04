Despite shutdown of two units of Zaporizhia NPP Ukraine's power system stable – Ukrenergo head

The Integrated Power System of Ukraine (IPS) continues to operate stably at a frequency of 50 Hz despite the forced shutdown of two power units at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant due to the shelling and capture of the plant by Russian aggressors, Chairman of the board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said on his Facebook page in Friday.

"Our dispatchers coped with the loss of two units in the system, the power system continues to operate stably. We keep the frequency at 50 Hz. This is a feat of our power engineers," Kudrytsky said.

According to him, Zaporizhia NPP specialists control the state of all nuclear facilities of the station, but they were forced to stop two power units.

In turn, as the head of Ukrenergo said, the events of the last night made significant changes in the work of the company.

"The occupier deliberately destroys critical infrastructure, trying to break the Ukrainians. As the head of the system operator, I want to assure that we are ready for different scenarios," he said.

In particular, in those regions where hostilities are taking place, Ukrenergo specialists instantly respond to all damage, switch lines, and Ukrenergo repair teams, together with teams from power distribution companies (transmission system operators (TSO), regional supply companies), promptly repair all damage as soon as the shelling subsides.

"The power system is stable, although it works in isolation. But our team is bringing the Ukrainian power system closer to the European one, work on this does not stop day or night," Kudrytsky said.