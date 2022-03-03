UKRAINIAN DELEGATION DIDN'T RECEIVE RESULTS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH RUSSIAN WHICH IT COUNTED ON - PODOLIAK

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world
Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands
Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons
Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko
Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities
As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service
