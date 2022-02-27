Facts

21:03 27.02.2022

EU to prohibit broadcasting of Russia Today, Sputnik and their subsidiaries - von der Leyen

1 min read
EU to prohibit broadcasting of Russia Today, Sputnik and their subsidiaries - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union will ban broadcasts on its territory of the Kremlin-controlled Russia Today and Sputnik and their affiliates.

She made the corresponding statement in Brussels on Sunday.

"We will ban the Kremlin's media machine in the EU. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," she said.

