17:51 23.02.2022

Erdoğan tells Putin he does not recognize steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is against violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Turkish media said on Wednesday.

According to the media, Erdoğan said "Turkey does not recognize the steps that are against Ukraine's territorial integrity."

"Turkey is ready to do its part to reduce tensions around Ukraine," the Daily Sabah publication said, citing Erdoğan.

The Turkish leader spoke in favor of dialogue and diplomacy, pointing out that "elevating the issue to a more complex level and military confrontation will not benefit any party."

According to the Anadolu Agency, Erdoğan said he expects the Russian president to visit Turkey as soon as possible to attend a high-level strategic council meeting.

