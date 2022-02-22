Ukraine records 24,440 new COVID-19 cases per day, 33,238 recovered, 287 died – ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 24,440 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 33,238 people recovered and 287 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During the day on February 21, some 24,440 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (including 2,455 children, 665 health workers); some 56,726 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 15,443 people, the second dose by 26,027 people, 350 people received an additional dose, some 14,906 people received a booster dose, some 1,553 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, some 287 people died and 33,238 people recovered," according to the ministry's telegram channel.

For the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 4.759 million people fell ill, some 3.986 million people recovered, and 104,932 people died.