17:38 14.01.2022

Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has come up with an initiative to hold a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Ukraine, Russia and the United States, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"President Zelensky proposed to President Biden, and we think it is can be work, to organize trilateral meeting, maybe via videoconference, between President Biden, President Zelensky and President Putin. We are still waiting for a reaction from the Russian side, but our American partners take our proposal with some interest," Yermak said during a conversation with U.S. diplomat John Herbst.

