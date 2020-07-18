Facts

14:09 18.07.2020

Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

1 min read
Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

The Ministry of Health plans to launch from January 1, 2021, a unified system for transplantation in Ukraine, which will contain information on donors and recipients, the press service of the ministry reported.

"The launch of the system will allow the development of transplantation in Ukraine. At present, the ministry is working to create a network of transplant centers so that Ukraine is included in the list of leading countries for such operations," the information posted on the Facebook says referring to a briefing by Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov taking place on Saturday.

Tags: #transplantation #health_ministry
11:47 15.07.2020
Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

09:22 24.06.2020
Some 940 new COVID-19 cases, 453 recoveries, 16 deaths in past 24 hrs in Ukraine – Public Health Center

17:54 15.06.2020
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

10:05 11.06.2020
Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

10:59 02.06.2020
First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

16:53 16.05.2020
Health ministry signs agreement on $135 mln financing with World Bank

11:33 16.05.2020
Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

10:50 12.05.2020
Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

11:55 02.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

