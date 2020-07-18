Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

The Ministry of Health plans to launch from January 1, 2021, a unified system for transplantation in Ukraine, which will contain information on donors and recipients, the press service of the ministry reported.

"The launch of the system will allow the development of transplantation in Ukraine. At present, the ministry is working to create a network of transplant centers so that Ukraine is included in the list of leading countries for such operations," the information posted on the Facebook says referring to a briefing by Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov taking place on Saturday.