Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

On January 4, High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg ahead of the HRVP visit to Ukraine, to discuss the Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine.

According to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg ahead of the HRVP visit to Ukraine took place on January 4 "to discuss the Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine and the two draft Treaties on security guarantees addressed by Russia to the United States and the Members of the Atlantic Alliance."

"High Representative Borrell reaffirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate tensions and fully implement the Minsk agreements. He stressed that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost," the message reads.

They also discussed the preparation of the NATO-Russia Council meeting of 12 January. "The HRVP underlined that any discussion on security in Europe should build on and strengthen OSCE and UN commitments and obligations," the EEAS said.

High Representative Borrell and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg agreed to remain in close contact on both issues.