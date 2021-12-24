Stoltenberg discusses situation on Ukraine-Russia border with US Secretary of State, German FM, British Defense Minister

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the security of NATO allies.

"Spoke with Secretary Blinken, Annalena Baerbock & Ben Wallace to discuss Russia's military build-up in & around Ukraine. We continue to assess the implications for our security & will do what it takes to ensure the security & defence of all NATO Allies, while remaining open to dialogue [with Russia]," he wrote on Twitter.

For its part, the U.S. State Department issued a statement saying that Blinken and Stoltenberg had a conversation and discussed NATO's bilateral approach to Russia, noting the Alliance "remains ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to defend and protect Allies."

In addition, the State Department said in a statement that Blinken had a conversation with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, and they discussed common priorities, including a powerful, unified response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The Secretary and Foreign Secretary Truss agreed on the importance of reinforcing coordinated support amongst Allies and partners to impose consequences and costs for further Russian aggression towards Ukraine," it says.