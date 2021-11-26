Facts

13:47 26.11.2021

Zelensky: Issue of Ukrnafta unbundling not resolved, no money to pay Kolomoisky

The unbundling of PJSC Ukrnafta has not taken place, and currently there are no funds in the state budget to make payments to any company, including of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The unbundling of Ukrnafta has not taken place. The unbundling is a way out of a long and difficult situation. But this issue has not been resolved. Kobolev [former head of Naftogaz] told me about it, and this is true, and Vitrenko [incumbent head of Naftogaz] also confirmed this. I know that today we don't have money in the state budget to pay anyone, including Kolomoisky's companies," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

