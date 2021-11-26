President's Office names media to be invited to Zelensky's press marathon

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov has named the media that will be invited to the press marathon of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The composition of participants turned out to be balanced and not easy for the president. I understand that not everyone will agree with our choice, but I know for sure that it does not look like a warm bath. You can make sure by yourself," Nikiforov wrote on his Facebook page.

Among the media outlets listed by him that claim to participate in the president's press marathon are Liga.net, RBK Ukraine, Channel 24, Svoboda Slova by Savik Shuster, Ukrainian News, Interfax-Ukraine, Obozrevatel, 1 + 1, 5 channel, Reuters, Deutsche Welle, DOM, Unian, Ukrinform, TRC Ukraine, AFP, Censor.net, Bloomberg, Radio Svoboda, KP in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda, Babel, STB, Focus, Correspondent, NV [Novoye Vremya], Inter, Forbes Ukraine, ICTV, LB.ua, UA: Pershy, BBC.

According to the press secretary, the format of the marathon can accommodate a small composition, unlike the previous two press conferences.

"There are many more people who want to participate, than our format can accommodate. Unlike Antonov or Kyiv food market, the number of participants is limited in order to focus on the quality of the conversation," Nikiforov said.

As reported, on Friday, November 26, a press marathon will be held with the participation of Zelensky, dedicated to the "equator of his cadence." According to the President's Office in its Tegeram-channel, the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" will start at 12:00 and will last three hours.