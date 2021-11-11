Luc Chenier again in charge of Kyiv Post

Facts

 Luc Chénier, who previously held this post in 2016-2018, has become the CEO of the English-language ezine Kyiv Post.

"I would like to congratulate the professional Luc Chenier, who became the CEO of the English-language newspaper Kyiv Post," said Olena Rotari, ex-chief editor of the news of Odesa Channel 7, owned by businessman Adnan Kivan.

Kivan said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency that three candidates were considered for the post of editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post.

He said that he is a man who lives according to the command of his heart, and he liked Luc Chenier more. He said the proposal was a surprise for him, so he took time to think and agreed today.

The businessman said that he is a self-sufficient person and a believer, and he thinks investments in media are investments that are pleasing to God. The task that was set before the editor-in-chief is to develop professional and decent media, he said. He added that the Kyiv Post does not have a list of untouchable people, but any criticism must be justified. According to him, the media should constructively help become better, stimulate to do something good and kind.

Earlier, Rotari announced on her Facebook page the launch of the Ukrainian-language version of the Kyiv Post and the recruitment of journalists for the Ukrainian-language editorial office from November 2021. This post was subsequently deleted.

