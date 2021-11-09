EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

The European Union has announced a decision by which it excluded Ukraine from the list of countries for which it is recommended to lift the restrictive measures imposed on unnecessary travel to the EU due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Following consideration under the recommendation to gradually remove temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU, the Council has updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Singapore has been removed from the list and Ukraine," according to the decision made public on Tuesday.