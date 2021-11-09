Facts

12:48 09.11.2021

EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

1 min read
EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

The European Union has announced a decision by which it excluded Ukraine from the list of countries for which it is recommended to lift the restrictive measures imposed on unnecessary travel to the EU due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Following consideration under the recommendation to gradually remove temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU, the Council has updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Singapore has been removed from the list and Ukraine," according to the decision made public on Tuesday.

Tags: #eu #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 09.11.2021
Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

14:46 09.11.2021
'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

14:17 09.11.2021
Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

12:55 09.11.2021
Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:49 09.11.2021
Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

18:12 08.11.2021
Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

09:34 08.11.2021
Ukraine registers 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

16:03 06.11.2021
Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

13:04 06.11.2021
Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

LATEST

Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

War criminal of Donetsk prison detained in Kyiv – journalist

Ethics Council's first composition appointed, it is important stage in judicial reform implementation – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

MP Yasko: Saakashvili transferred to most dangerous place of his life – Gldani

Ocean Mall being prepared for commissioning in early 2022

Georgian authorities offering one-off bonuses to pensioners in exchange for getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Denisova asks Georgian authorities to transfer Saakashvili to hospital, as he refused maintenance medicine therapy

Eilat is interested in development of cooperation with Nikolaev - The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD