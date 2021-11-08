Georgian authorities offering one-off bonuses to pensioners in exchange for getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing on Monday that Georgia will introduce COVID-19 passports starting on December 1, and the government is planning to encourage pensioners to get vaccinated.

"We have considered the 'green passport' concept and measures to remunerate vaccinated persons. For instance, the 'green passport' concept will take effect on December 1 to allow vaccinated persons to visit a variety of institutions, such as public catering facilities, entertainment facilities, etc.," Garibashvili said after chairing a meeting of the coronavirus response headquarters.

Georgian pensioners who agree to receive both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine before January 1 will get a one-off pension bonus of 200 lari, he said.

The monthly pension in Georgia stands at 240 lari, or about $76.

The prime minister urged citizens to actively join the vaccination process.

Slightly more than 30% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated to date, the Georgian Health Ministry said.

On November 3, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili urged the government to urgently take stern measures to expedite vaccination for COVID-19.