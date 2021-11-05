Facts

17:34 05.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire five times since the beginning of the day, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, according to the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"Since the beginning of the day, five violations of the ceasefire have been recorded by Russian-occupation forces, four of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Near Prychepylivka the enemy opened fire from 120 mm mortars. In the direction of the Bolotiane, Krymske and Luhanske settlements, the enemy fired from mortars of 82 mm caliber," the JFO said on Facebook.

Near Lebedynske, Ukrainian positions came under fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance, and he was evacuated to a hospital," the headquarters said.

The soldier's health is satisfactory.

