Facts

10:18 05.11.2021

Ukraine records 26,488 new cases of COVID-19, 13,281 recoveries, 696 deaths – Health Ministry

Ukraine has recorded 26,488 new cases of COVID-19, 696 related deaths, and 13,281 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 26,488 new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 over the 24 hours of November 4 (including 1,654 children and 488 healthcare workers). As many as 270,320 people have received vaccines, including 190,327 people who have received the first shot and 79,993 who have been fully vaccinated over the past 24 hours. As many as 5,497 people have been hospitalized, 696 people have died, and 13,281 people have recovered," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine reported 27,377 daily cases of coronavirus on November 4; 23,393 cases on November 3; 19,455 cases on November 2; 13,936 cases on November 1; 17,430 cases on October 31; 26,198 cases on October 30; 26,870 cases on October 29; 26,071 cases on October 28; 22,574 cases on October 27; and 19,120 cases of coronavirus on October 26.

Over the entire period of the pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 3,032,951 cases of coronavirus; 2,492,419 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and 70,842 have died.

As many as 11,086,045 Ukrainians have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, including 7,762,884 who have been fully vaccinated. A total of 18,848,929 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
