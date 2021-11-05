Squares dedicated to Ukrainians - Righteous Among the Nations and Victims of the Holodomor - may appear in Jerusalem

Prospects for deepening Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation in culture and education, celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and development of cooperation between Kyiv and Jerusalem were discussed during the meeting of Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk with Director General of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage Nathaniel Yitzhak. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed prospects for deepening Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation in the field of culture and education, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities of Kyiv and Jerusalem at the municipal level. It was agreed to hold in December this year a joint solemn event of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the State of Israel», - the statement reads.

The Ambassador informed the Israeli side about the intention of the Ukrainian side to clean up several parks in Jerusalem at its own expense.

«And dedicate one of them to Ukrainians who received the title of Righteous Among the Nations, and the other - the tragedy of the Ukrainian people - the Holodomor. N.Yitzhak welcomed the initiative of the Ukrainian side and assured of its full support», - the Embassy emphasizes.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the possibility of sending groups of Israeli pupils and students to Ukraine in order to get acquainted with the places of Jewish heritage and the history of good neighborliness of the Ukrainian and Jewish peoples.