Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his hypothetical one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be resultative.

"If a solo meeting happens, it doesn't have to focus on a specific agenda. I guess it will have a result because this is what the Russian people need, too," Zelensky said at a press briefing in the town of Truskavets following a meeting with members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction on Sunday.

Zelensky stressed that he is ready today for any meeting with Putin, either in the Normandy Format or "any meeting in principle," as a meeting with the Russian president "would help Ukraine solve the tragedy in Donbas and regarding Crimea issues."

"I am convinced that it's possible to bring the meeting forward if Ukraine says tomorrow that some issues won't be discussed. I believe that we cannot afford such things at this point [...] I confirm once again: we are ready for the meeting. I believe that would be a right move. I would like to meet with the president of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

However, the Ukrainian president suggested that the Russian side is not interested in such a meeting, as it could bring a result that Russia does not expect. "I understand that the Russian side, the entourage of the Russian president doesn't want him to hold this meeting with me in the one-on-one format, because the meeting could bring an unexpected result," he said.