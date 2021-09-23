Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might meet when both leaders are prepared for this and when an agenda of their communication is agreed upon, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked by journalists whether Putin is prepared to meet with Zelensky, Peskov replied "Certainly, the two presidents will meet when both are prepared for this, when there's some agenda for their communication, and when they understand what to talk about. This is when they'll meet."