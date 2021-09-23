Facts

14:38 23.09.2021

Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

1 min read
Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might meet when both leaders are prepared for this and when an agenda of their communication is agreed upon, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked by journalists whether Putin is prepared to meet with Zelensky, Peskov replied "Certainly, the two presidents will meet when both are prepared for this, when there's some agenda for their communication, and when they understand what to talk about. This is when they'll meet."

Tags: #zelensky #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:17 22.09.2021
There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

18:30 22.09.2021
Zelensky, Microsoft President discuss development of electronic voting systems, anti-corruption programs

Zelensky, Microsoft President discuss development of electronic voting systems, anti-corruption programs

14:24 22.09.2021
Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

Zelensky says he is unaware of who is behind assassination attempt on Shefir, immediately returns to Kyiv after his speech at UNGA

13:13 22.09.2021
Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

Zelensky's public reaction to assassination attempt on Shefir to appear soon, assasin, masterminds won't escape punishment

12:17 22.09.2021
Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

Zelensky informed about attempt on Shefir – President's Office

10:46 22.09.2021
Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

10:14 22.09.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

09:48 22.09.2021
Zelensky's meeting with Servant of People members to be fundamental - press secretary

Zelensky's meeting with Servant of People members to be fundamental - press secretary

17:50 21.09.2021
Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

Zelensky: Too early to talk about US supplies to Ukraine of Iron Dome missile defense systems

09:37 21.09.2021
UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

LATEST

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba: Ukraine UN General Assembly attracts support of partners for development of Crimea Platform, release of political prisoners

Rada not to consider 'resource' bill on Thursday

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky urges all UN countries to join Crimea Platform

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD