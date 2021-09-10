Facts

10:58 10.09.2021

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia is likely.

"If there is a powerful escalation on the part of Russia, this is the most terrible thing that could be. Unfortunately, there is such an opportunity," Zelensky said at the Yalta European Strategy Forum in the YES Brainstorming 2021 format in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, this will be a tragic mistake of Moscow, and there will never be a more friendly attitude of Ukraine towards Russia and Belarus.

