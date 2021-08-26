Facts

15:55 26.08.2021

Black Sea to continue to figure prominently on our agenda – NATO Dpty Secretary General

2 min read
Black Sea to continue to figure prominently on our agenda – NATO Dpty Secretary General

Security in the Black Sea region will be at the forefront of NATO's agenda, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană has said.

"That is a lot of activity that we do in the Black Sea. Speaking of exercises we had this massive exercise in the first part of the year – exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. This was probably one of the most important exercises in the last 20 years that we have been doing. What we are doing for the sub region of the Black Sea and the whole Euro-Atlantic space is showing that we are looking organically 360 degree to the security of the Alliance. And the Black Sea will continue to figure prominently on our agenda down the road," Geoană told Interfax-Ukraine.

He pointed out that the Black Sea region is of outstanding importance to NATO.

"The Black Sea region is of prominent importance for NATO. I mentioned the last summit and the declaration of the last summit. Black Sea is prominent. Why? Because Russia has been using the illegal occupation of Crimea basically not only to project power but also to take illegal control not only of the land but also some portions of the sea. But it is also a power projection to the Middle East, to the Levant, to the Mediterranean. This is why a combination of factors make the Black Sea very important for NATO. We are doing a lot," Geoană said.

NATO Deputy Secretary General said there is a lot of NATO and allies' maritime presence in the Black Sea.

"I think that more than 6 months per year we have ongoing presence. There was also a recent mission of the UK, of the Netherlands. Air policing is very active. As we speak, air policing is done by our British friends and before augmented by our German friends. Before it was Spain and Canadians, Italians," he said.

Tags: #geoană #black_sea #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 26.08.2021
NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

14:40 26.08.2021
The decision for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO is there and it has been reconfirmed at the top political level in the Alliance - NATO Deputy Secretary General

The decision for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO is there and it has been reconfirmed at the top political level in the Alliance - NATO Deputy Secretary General

10:07 25.08.2021
NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

15:51 21.08.2021
NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

09:47 20.08.2021
Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

18:51 19.08.2021
Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

17:21 11.08.2021
Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

17:34 10.08.2021
We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

13:24 05.08.2021
Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

18:18 04.08.2021
Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

LATEST

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

European low-cost airline Eurowings to start flying to Ukraine in Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD