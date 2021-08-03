Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law restoring the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

It was reported that on July 8, the head of state vetoed the relevant bill No. 3711-d adopted by the parliament at the end of June, and on July 13 the Verkhovna Rada re-adopted the law, agreeing with the president's proposals.

As follows from the cards of the bills, the President also signed laws amending some laws on the procedure for electing (appointing) members of the High Council of Justice and the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the High Council of Justice (reg. No. 685068) and amending Articles 188-32 Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to establish liability for failure to comply with the legal requirements of the disciplinary inspector of the High Council of Justice (reg No. 5069).