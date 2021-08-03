Facts

12:49 03.08.2021

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

1 min read
Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law restoring the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

It was reported that on July 8, the head of state vetoed the relevant bill No. 3711-d adopted by the parliament at the end of June, and on July 13 the Verkhovna Rada re-adopted the law, agreeing with the president's proposals.

As follows from the cards of the bills, the President also signed laws amending some laws on the procedure for electing (appointing) members of the High Council of Justice and the activities of disciplinary inspectors of the High Council of Justice (reg. No. 685068) and amending Articles 188-32 Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to establish liability for failure to comply with the legal requirements of the disciplinary inspector of the High Council of Justice (reg No. 5069).

Tags: #law #hqcj
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:51 03.08.2021
Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

Zelensky signs law on improving mechanisms for withdrawing banks from market, satisfying creditors' claims

10:11 22.07.2021
Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

16:26 17.07.2021
Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

17:13 08.07.2021
'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

16:56 08.07.2021
Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

17:37 01.07.2021
Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

10:59 01.07.2021
Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

14:40 29.06.2021
Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

18:25 14.06.2021
Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

LATEST

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

SBU returns to Infrastructure Ministry State Register of Sailors previously seized by raiders

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD