11:40 07.07.2021

Lithuanian President: Clear vision of how Ukraine can approach EU, NATO needed

We need a clear vision of how Ukraine can participate "in the European family" and how it can get closer to the EU and NATO, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said.

Nauseda said at the Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius on Wednesday, that what we need is a clear vision of how Ukraine can participate in the European family, and how it can get closer to the EU and NATO. We know that integration is a two-way road. Ukraine needs specific end goals to strive for and according to which it will build plans, while the international community expects guarantees of a continuation of a stable and consistent reform process, Nauseda said.

He said that the conference should pay special attention to the agenda of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, as well as to the reforms of security and defense sectors, which are the cornerstone for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Nauseda said that one of the most important tasks is to promote justice as a basic moral value, increase confidence in Ukraine's judiciary, ensure the independence and effective functioning of anti-corruption institutions, clarify the privatization process, and criminalize illicit enrichment. All this is necessary for the effective functioning of the state.

The President of Lithuania also pointed out that in a vision presented at the Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto two years ago, the Ukrainian leadership put the well-being of citizens at the heart of a reform process.

This can be achieved by establishing a well-functioning market economy, building resilience in society, boosting European and Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening democracy and the rule of law, and fighting corruption, he said.

Tags: #nauseda
