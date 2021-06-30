Putin bears full responsibility for gulf between Ukrainians, Russians - Kuleba

Russian President Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for the gap between Ukrainians and Russians, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukrainians and Russians are two different peoples. We could live in the spirit of good neighborliness, but in 2014 Russia attacked Ukraine, killed thousands of people and grabbed a piece of territory. Vladimir Putin, who unleashed the aggression, bears full responsibility for the gap between Ukrainians and Russians," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The minister said that the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is that no one, except the Ukrainians, will decide their fate.

"When Putin starts the old song about 'external control,' it means only one thing: he dreams that the issues of Ukraine are resolved in Moscow. The position of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the will of the Ukrainian people is clear: this is our country and no one will decide our fate except ourselves," he said.

Kuleba also said that the indigenous peoples of Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, Krymchaks, Karaites.

"The Russians are a national minority whose rights are protected by the Constitution on an equal basis with others. They cannot be an indigenous people, since they have their own state. Alternative inventions are a classic of Russian manipulations," Kuleba said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was difficult to talk about a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, since he completely "gave the country under external control."

According to him, "the key issues of the life of Ukraine are resolved not in Kyiv, but in Washington, partly in Berlin and Paris."

Putin also said he was concerned about the "military development" of Ukrainian territory by foreign contingents, which poses a threat to Russia's security.