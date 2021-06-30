Facts

16:02 30.06.2021

Putin bears full responsibility for gulf between Ukrainians, Russians - Kuleba

2 min read
Putin bears full responsibility for gulf between Ukrainians, Russians - Kuleba

Russian President Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for the gap between Ukrainians and Russians, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukrainians and Russians are two different peoples. We could live in the spirit of good neighborliness, but in 2014 Russia attacked Ukraine, killed thousands of people and grabbed a piece of territory. Vladimir Putin, who unleashed the aggression, bears full responsibility for the gap between Ukrainians and Russians," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The minister said that the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is that no one, except the Ukrainians, will decide their fate.

"When Putin starts the old song about 'external control,' it means only one thing: he dreams that the issues of Ukraine are resolved in Moscow. The position of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the will of the Ukrainian people is clear: this is our country and no one will decide our fate except ourselves," he said.

Kuleba also said that the indigenous peoples of Ukraine are Crimean Tatars, Krymchaks, Karaites.

"The Russians are a national minority whose rights are protected by the Constitution on an equal basis with others. They cannot be an indigenous people, since they have their own state. Alternative inventions are a classic of Russian manipulations," Kuleba said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was difficult to talk about a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, since he completely "gave the country under external control."

According to him, "the key issues of the life of Ukraine are resolved not in Kyiv, but in Washington, partly in Berlin and Paris."

Putin also said he was concerned about the "military development" of Ukrainian territory by foreign contingents, which poses a threat to Russia's security.

Tags: #kuleba #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:54 29.06.2021
Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

11:56 25.06.2021
Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

Kuleba: We will talk with ambassadors of Germany, France to understand how their proposal on Russia relates to sanctions policy, role of Normandy format mediators

14:51 24.06.2021
Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

18:55 16.06.2021
Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

09:33 15.06.2021
In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

16:02 11.06.2021
Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

14:22 04.06.2021
Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

11:40 02.06.2021
Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

LATEST

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

Apple officially opens office in Ukraine

SkyUp launches flights from Odesa to Thessaloniki from July 6

Dam at 107th kilometer of North Crimean Canal 80% built, this is enough to keep Dnipro water out of Crimea – Korynevych

All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD