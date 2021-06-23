Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

The Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac will supply another 5.325 million doses of Coronavac vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine, said chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

"Today we have signed commitments on Sinovac and it is planned that another 5.325 million doses of vaccine will be purchased by Crown Agents," he said on Wednesday during an online discussion entitled "Why Ukrainians don't want to be vaccinated."

Kuzin said additional supplies of Coronavac vaccine are expected in July.

"We expect that all these volumes should come to Ukraine during July," he said.